Enjoy a free tea or coffee at Druridge Bay beauty spot as part of National Lottery Open Week

Following the success of previous years, Northumberland Wildlife Trust is all set to join in the celebrations for The National Lottery Open Week from this Saturday.

From Saturday 15 - Sunday 23 March 2025, anyone presenting a valid online or retail National Lottery ticket, Scratchcard or Instant Win Game can enjoy a free regular tea or filter coffee, plus 10% off a scone at the Lookout Café in Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre at Druridge Bay.

It’s exactly ten years since the wildlife charity’s Dynamic Druridge project received £417,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Lottery Fund, a large part of which was spent on the design and construction of a new Druridge Bay visitor facility on its Hauxley reserve to replace the previous building destroyed in an arson attack in June 2010.

Since that date, National Lottery support has enabled the Hauxley team to run scores of free events for members of the public, offer behind the scenes tours of the Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre as well establish the Hauxley Wildlife Group that meets monthly and which is attended by local community members.

The tranquil Lookout Café at Hauxley nature reserve.

Alex Lister, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Druridge Bay Landscapes Manager says: “We’re delighted to be taking part once again in The National Lottery Open Week as we’ve been fortunate to have received National Lottery funding for so many of our projects - big and small.

“This is our small way of saying thank you to everyone who has bought a National Lottery ticket, helped us on our journey and made a vital contribution to supporting the region’s wildlife and worthy causes across the UK.

“So whether you play in a syndicate, buy a ticket or tickets each week or have only ever played once, why not come along to Hauxley, enjoy a walk around the reserve and marvel at what you’re playing is helping us do, before enjoying a free tea and coffee on us?”

Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England and Chair of the National Lottery Forum says: "We’re excited to bring back National Lottery Open Week 2025! Life’s pace often pushes us to say ‘no’ to things we want to do, prioritising instead the things we think we ‘should do.’ National Lottery Open Week is a chance to say ‘yes’ to joyful experiences - exploring the UK’s rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant culture through free and low-cost days out.

"It is our way of thanking National Lottery players who raise £30 million every week for Good Causes, supporting vital projects in arts, sports, heritage, and communities nationwide.”