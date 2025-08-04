Enjoy a free art trail at urban site this summer

Following the success of the art trail at the Weetslade Country Park in April, it’s back for the summer and, yet again, it’s free!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The downloadable trail allows members of the public to experience beautiful nature-themed imagery as they walk around the site on the outskirts of Newcastle.

Funded by UK SPF, the original trail that celebrets the natural and human world was created in early spring in partnership with artist Frederick Worrell and Helix Arts who collaborated with the local community to develop a project which connected them to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by the natural charm and history of the former colliery site, the group worked together with Mr Worrell at a number of workshops where they took their art from concept, to design to final pieces.

Drillhead sculpture at Weetslade Country Park.

Learning new skills around composition, use of inks and mark making, participants also had the chance to experiment with mandala rocks and convex mirrors which enable visitors to see the landscape from new perspectives - reflecting the movement of the natural world and the delicate balance of its ecosystems.

Weetslade Country Park was developed on the former pit heap of Weetslade Colliery and welcomes over 10,000 visitors each year.

The shallow sloping sides of the hill contain areas of grassland, scrub, and woodland. At the foot of the slopes to the west side of the site there are three developing reed beds, home to many common damselflies and dragonflies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site also has a number of seasonal ponds that are dry in the summer and wet in the winter that help with flood prevention because of climate change. Many birds such as grey partridge, meadow pipit, kestrel and skylark are also present.

Weetslade artwork.

The highest point on the site is 95m above sea level; prominent on the hilltop is the Drillhead Sculpture, representative of the site’s mining past. Views to the North Sea and the Cheviot Hills are possible on a bright day with Newcastle spread out to the South.

The downloadable trail is running every day from now until Sunday 31st August, between 10:00am and 3:00pm.

Places are free but do need to be booked at: www.nwt.org.uk/events/2025-07-19-weetslade-art-trail