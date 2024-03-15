EMBARK ON A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE AT THE PHEONIX THEATRE THIS APRIL WITH DINO INVASION!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From the towering Tyrannosaurus-Rex to the majestic Triceratops and adorable baby hatchlings, the show offers a captivating glimpse into prehistoric life. Audiences will be transported to the Jurassic age, encountering over 15 realistic dinosaurs, puppets, and characters that once ruled the earth.

Featuring animatronics that breathe life into these ancient creatures, audiences can anticipate a thrilling and interactive experience. With plenty of opportunities for participation and engagement, every moment promises excitement and adventure.

Following the spectacle, Dino Invasion offers a chance to get up close and personal with the formidable predators. Get ready for a family-friendly extravaganza that will ignite imaginations and leave audiences roaring for more!

