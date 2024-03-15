EMBARK ON A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE AT THE PHEONIX THEATRE THIS APRIL WITH DINO INVASION!
and live on Freeview channel 276
From the towering Tyrannosaurus-Rex to the majestic Triceratops and adorable baby hatchlings, the show offers a captivating glimpse into prehistoric life. Audiences will be transported to the Jurassic age, encountering over 15 realistic dinosaurs, puppets, and characters that once ruled the earth.
Featuring animatronics that breathe life into these ancient creatures, audiences can anticipate a thrilling and interactive experience. With plenty of opportunities for participation and engagement, every moment promises excitement and adventure.
Following the spectacle, Dino Invasion offers a chance to get up close and personal with the formidable predators. Get ready for a family-friendly extravaganza that will ignite imaginations and leave audiences roaring for more!
Dino Invasion will be at The Phoenix Theatre in Blyth for one night only on 10th of April. Tickets are available to purchase from the venue’s website or when calling the box office on 01670 367 228.