The fete, which takes place on the huge village green on August 28, will include a fun dog show, children’s entertainment, a BBQ, local crafts, vintage tractors, traditional clog dancers and opportunities for visitors to show their skills at traditional sports such as archery, hoopla and the coconut shy.

It will run from 12noon to 4pm and both attendance and parking are free.

The fete, which originally dates back to a Royal Charter granted in 1281, is also an important opportunity to showcase the history and traditions of this beautiful rural area.

BBQ at Elsdon Fete.

Elsdon is the largest village in the national park and its church, St Cuthbert, is known as the Mother Church of Redesdale. So there will be special interest stalls including:

Redesdale Archaeology Group with an interactive stand for adults and youngsters

Battle of Otterburn model wargame

Great North Air Ambulance

Red Squirrel Group

Woodland Trust

Beekeepers

Daft as a Brush

Northumberland Talking Matters