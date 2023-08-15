News you can trust since 1854
Elsdon’s popular Summer Fete set to return

Elsdon’s popular Summer Fete returns on August Bank Holiday Monday.
By Helen HowieContributor
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 09:11 BST

The fete, which takes place on the huge village green on August 28, will include a fun dog show, children’s entertainment, a BBQ, local crafts, vintage tractors, traditional clog dancers and opportunities for visitors to show their skills at traditional sports such as archery, hoopla and the coconut shy.

It will run from 12noon to 4pm and both attendance and parking are free.

The fete, which originally dates back to a Royal Charter granted in 1281, is also an important opportunity to showcase the history and traditions of this beautiful rural area.

BBQ at Elsdon Fete.BBQ at Elsdon Fete.
Elsdon is the largest village in the national park and its church, St Cuthbert, is known as the Mother Church of Redesdale. So there will be special interest stalls including:

  • Redesdale Archaeology Group with an interactive stand for adults and youngsters

  • Battle of Otterburn model wargame

  • Great North Air Ambulance

  • Red Squirrel Group

  • Woodland Trust

  • Beekeepers

  • Daft as a Brush

  • Northumberland Talking Matters

There will also be a treasure hunt for children in the church grounds and teas in the village hall. All proceeds will be split between support for the church and community projects.