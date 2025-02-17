Eldon Square set to host amazing self-care weekend

Calling all health, wellness and beauty enthusiasts! Eldon Square, Newcastle’s premier shopping destination, is hosting an exclusive Self-Care weekend on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th of March. Get ready for two blissful days filled with free treatments, wellness activities, product demonstrations and exclusive discounts from top retailers at this not to be missed celebration.

Across the weekend, event highlights include free hand and arm massages from Lush, Charlotte Tilbury makeup and skincare demos by Fenwick, Wellness tea tasting by Whittard of Chelsea and free fragrance consultations from Molton Brown.

Visitors that register for the event will be automatically entered into a free prize draw* with prizes including dinner, bed and breakfast at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead, a £250 Thérapie Clinic voucher and much more! Additionally, the first 500 customers on Saturday 8th March and Sunday 9th March will receive an exclusive complementary tote bag* filled with amazing gifts, including a Hilton gym pass, and samples from an array of shops, including Sephora.

To complement the retailer led activities across the weekend, the Community Quarter will host additional activities 11am to 4pm on both days, including:

Information and wellness advice and mindful colouring in from Tyneside and Northumberland Mind (Saturday only) Crafts with Sostrene Grene (Saturday only)Free blood pressure monitoring from the Newcastle United FoundationFree glitter tattoos from the Newcastle College Beauty and Makeup DepartmentThere will also be a sampling station where visitors can enjoy samples from Boost Juice Bar and Wagamama at selected times, as well as an affirmation wall, where all visitors will be able share a positive message or personal reflection before leaving the centre. There will also be an exciting Spin the Wheel activity, where guest can win amazing prizes at scheduled times throughout the weekend*.

Exclusive Offers:

On top of the plethora of free activities available over the weekend, simply show your event ticket to unlock extra special discounts, including:

Rituals: Free gift with purchases over £50Holland & Barrett: 20% off (T&C’S apply)The Body Shop: 20% off and a free hand cream with a £25 spend Therapie Clinic: 10% off Laser Hair Removal and 10% OFF Polynucleotides, free underarm laser treatment, and free 3-minute mini treatments on the EMsella Chair (T&Cs Apply)John Lewis: £5 off when you spend £50 or more on beautyKIKO: Spend £30, get a free 3D Hydra (first 100 customers)LUSH, Whittard of Chelsea, Starbucks (St Andrew’s Way): 10% offFrankie & Benny’s, Tortilla: 20% off selected meals*Terms and conditions apply, please see inside the store for full details.

Whether you're indulging in a new beauty treatment, discovering wellness tips, or simply enjoying exclusive discounts, Eldon Square is the place to be this March!

For more information, and for all event timings, offers, and terms and conditions, please visit www.eldonsquare.co.uk/selfcare-weekend

Event Highlights

Saturday 8th March – Chevy Chase (Outside John Lewis & Boots)

10am - 11am: Whittard of Chelsea – Wellness tea tasting11am - 12pm: John Lewis & Partners – Sisley product demonstrations12pm - 1pm: Fenwick – Charlotte Tilbury makeup & skincare demos1pm - 2pm: Thérapie Clinic – Hydrafacial & Skin Scanner demo2pm - 3pm: Boots – Clarins body range demo & Clinique Skin School3pm - 4pm: KIKO – Free express makeup services4pm - 4:30pm: Boots – No7 Pro Scan free demo

Saturday 8th March – St Andrew’s Way (Outside Sephora)

11am – 12pm: Sephora – Tarte Shape & Bake demonstration12pm-1:30pm: Sephora Spring Looks demonstration1:30pm - 2pm: Newcastle College – Flash mob dance2pm - 3pm: The Body Shop – Spin the Wheel & product demonstrations3pm - 4pm: Holland & Barrett – Spin the Wheel!4pm - 5pm: Lush – Free hand and arm massages

Sunday 9th March – Chevy Chase

11am - 12pm: Molton Brown – Free fragrance consultations12pm - 1pm: KIKO – Free express makeup services1pm - 2pm: John Lewis & Partners – Sisley product launches & lip colours2pm - 3pm: The Body Shop – Spin the Wheel, product testers & sampling3pm - 4pm: Lush – Free hand and arm massages

Sunday 9th March – St Andrew’s Way

11am - 12pm: Sephora – Tarte Shape & Bake demonstrations12pm - 1pm: Sephora – Spring looks demonstration1pm - 2pm: Thérapie Clinic – Hydrafacial & Skin Scanner demo2pm - 3pm: Fenwick – Charlotte Tilbury makeup & skincare demonstrations3pm - 4pm: Holland & Barrett – Spin the Wheel!