Eldon Square hosting free fashion and beauty masterclasses

Newcastle’s leading shopping and dining destination, Eldon Square, is set to spotlight the fresh, fearless and fabulous fashion and beauty trends of Newcastle, with a weekend full of incredible masterclasses, showcased by local experts.

Kicking off the Spring Summer season on Saturday 27th – Sunday 28th April Eldon Square invites visitors to join them in celebrating Newcastle’s unique style with local trendsetters, stylists and makeup artists, highlighting this season's top trends and how fashion and beauty is for all.

Hosted by BBC Radio Newcastle’s Anna Foster, Eldon Square’s fashion and beauty masterclasses will be delivered by the likes of local makeup artists Rubey Lalia and Amanda Bell, TV fashion stylist Maddie Sidebottom and two amazing fashion guru’s from John Lewis and Partner’s Eldon Square store, Jolie Ince and Jessica Chapman. With Rubey Lalia having frequently done makeup for celebrities such as Love Island’s Amber Gill, visitors will have access to brilliant tips and tricks from Newcastle’s most exciting trendsetters.

The two-day event, located just outside New Look, will showcase various looks, all celebrating the fresh, fearless and fabulous.

Talking through current trends for this Spring, the masterclasses will exclusively showcase Eldon Square’s glittering array of retailers – including Next, New Look, Monki, Hollister & Co, All Saints, Kiko Milano and John Lewis & Partners. The masterclasses will also touch on viral trends including the ‘Clean Girl’ aesthetic, how to nail ‘Mob Wife’ and top tips to embody ‘Quiet Luxury’.

Visitors are welcome to attend the free masterclasses from 12:00pm – 5:00pm on Saturday 27th April and from 12:00pm – 4:00pm on Sunday 28th April.

What’s more, visitors will be able to enjoy a stunning Spring flower wall, making for the perfect spot to pose for photos, a chance to explore the various looks from the masterclasses on display, as well as exciting vouchers to spend in store at Eldon Square. Visitors can also win Eldon Square gift vouchers by taking part in the Spin the Wheel.

Anna Foster, Host of the Celebration of Fashion and Beauty and Presenter on BBC Radio Newcastle, commented: “For anyone struggling with how to freshen up their wardrobe this Spring, it’s time to head down to Eldon Square. I’m looking forward to seeing plenty of people and chatting to them about what makes them feel fabulous. Nowhere does it better than Newcastle!”

Rubey Lalia, Influencer and Make-up Artist, commented: “I’m really excited to join an amazing line-up of local experts. We’ll be providing invaluable tips and tricks for the coming months, as well as spotlighting some of the great looks that are available at Eldon Square’s retailers!”

Cormac Hamilton, General Manager at Eldon Square commented: “We are looking forward to highlighting Newcastle’s freshest, most fearless and fabulous trends with our weekend of masterclasses. As a city renowned for its sense of style, we are excited to feature how fashion and beauty is the ultimate expression of identity and how Eldon Square has you covered with our unbeatable line up of retailers.”