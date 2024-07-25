Eldon Square announces an exciting free summer calendar of activities for families

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place every weekend in the Community Quarter, opposite Chatime, Eldon Square encourages families to head to the centre for an exciting day out. From creative workshops to educational activities, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Eldon Square is delighted to unveil a fantastic line-up of free family activities this August, offering fun and engaging experiences for visitors of all ages.

Among the ten unique experiences, Eldon Square are thrilled to partner with local charities, such as The Children’s Foundation, Newcastle Hospitals Charity and the Red Sky Foundation – many of which are offering bespoke crafting and games to delight families.

As part of the calendar of events, visitors will experience a taste of summer fun including Auckland Castle attending on Sunday 18th and Sunday 25th August. The Auckland Project’s Programming Team are hosting an exciting castle-making workshop where attendees can design and build their own pop-up castle to take home. This hands-on activity is perfect for children and adults alike, sparking creativity and providing a fun challenge for all ages.

For more medieval-themed fun, head to Eldon Square on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th August. The team from Newcastle Castle will be onsite at Eldon Square with a range of incredible craft activities, as well as replica medieval weapons and armour that visitors can try out themselves. Expect to be put through your paces with sword training too!

If cooking and crafting are more your style, join the Pizza Express team on Friday 30th August. Visitors can enjoy pizza-themed arts and crafts, including getting to colour in their very own chef’s hat.

Automotive fans will not want to miss Friday 23rd August for The Nissan Skills Foundation take over. Aimed at involving young people across the North East in engineering, manufacturing, and design, Nissan will be bringing along an exciting range of car-themed crafts, ideal for any young people who are automotive-mad.

With something different on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in August, there’s no limit to the fun that can be had at Eldon Square this summer.

Cormac Hamilton, General Manager at Eldon Square commented: “We're thrilled to announce a summer full of free, fun, and family-friendly activities at Eldon Square. Our goal is to create a vibrant community hub where everyone can enjoy themselves without any cost. From crafting to sword training there's something for everyone. We invite you all to come and experience the joy and excitement of summer with us at Eldon Square!”