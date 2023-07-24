For three weeks every August, Edinburgh Fringe Festival welcomes performers from all over the world to present their shows alongside the International Festival.

There is always an electric and exciting atmosphere as the city bustles with people enjoying a myriad of shows, concerts and exhibitions in what the Fringe Society describe as ‘one of the greatest celebrations of art and culture on the planet.’

In 2018 and 2019, the Rock Festival Choir directed by Peter Brown, performed as part of the Edinburgh Fringe at two city centre venues and attracted a large and receptive audience, who responded very warmly.

The Rock Festival Choir who will be performing at this years Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

This year, the concert takes the theme of ‘The Spirit and the Light’ weaving together a programme of emotive choral works, which embody spirituality, light and hope, including Morten Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna, and Tippett’s Five Spirituals from the oratorio A Child of our Time.

The programme also includes Bob Chilcott’s Little Jazz Mass, a short setting of the Kyrie, Gloria, Sanctus, Benedictus and Angus Dei written for choir and jazz piano.

It was inspired by the composer’s time as a King’s Singer when he worked with such jazz legends as John Dankworth and George Shearing. Following the a cappella Spirituals, the choir will be accompanied by Margaret Watchorn.

