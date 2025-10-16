Early Bird bookers in with a chance to win a year of family shows at Queen’s Hall

Families who book early for Queen’s Hall’s magical Christmas production of Red Riding Hood could be in for an extra festive treat, thanks to a special Early Bird Prize Draw just announced by the Hexham venue.

Everyone who books tickets before Friday 31 October 2025 will be automatically entered into the draw to win a Family Pass to see family shows at Queen’s Hall throughout 2026 – a fantastic prize offering a year of theatre-going for the whole family.

This year’s Christmas show is a lively retelling of Red Riding Hood, brought to the stage by the same creative team behind last year’s hugely popular Jack and the Beanstalk. Audiences can expect original songs, laugh-out-loud moments, and a few unexpected twists on the classic fairy tale.

Red Riding Hood runs from Saturday 6 December 2025 – Saturday 3 January 2026 and is ideal for ages 6+. Book before 31 October to be in with a chance of winning!

Full terms and conditions for the Early Bird Prize Draw, performance information and times can be found online: https://www.queenshall.co.uk/news/articles/red-riding-hood-early-bird-prize-draw