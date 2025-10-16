Early Bird bookers in with a chance to win a year of family shows at Queen’s Hall
Everyone who books tickets before Friday 31 October 2025 will be automatically entered into the draw to win a Family Pass to see family shows at Queen’s Hall throughout 2026 – a fantastic prize offering a year of theatre-going for the whole family.
This year’s Christmas show is a lively retelling of Red Riding Hood, brought to the stage by the same creative team behind last year’s hugely popular Jack and the Beanstalk. Audiences can expect original songs, laugh-out-loud moments, and a few unexpected twists on the classic fairy tale.
Red Riding Hood runs from Saturday 6 December 2025 – Saturday 3 January 2026 and is ideal for ages 6+. Book before 31 October to be in with a chance of winning!
Full terms and conditions for the Early Bird Prize Draw, performance information and times can be found online: https://www.queenshall.co.uk/news/articles/red-riding-hood-early-bird-prize-draw