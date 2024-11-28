Blending stand-up comedy, personal stories, and reflections on the world of mental health, this event offers a rare chance to see a psychiatrist and award-winning comedian share his unique perspective.

Dr Benji Waterhouse Brings His Debut Tour to Hexham’s Queen’s Hall

Hexham audiences are in for an evening of wit and insight as Dr Benji Waterhouse takes to the stage at the Queen’s Hallon Friday, 16th May. Blending stand-up comedy, personal stories, and reflections on the world of mental health, this event offers a rare chance to see a psychiatrist and award-winning comedian share his unique perspective.

Dr Benji, an NHS psychiatrist and Sunday Times best-selling author, is on tour with his debut book You Don’t Have to Be Mad to Work Here, released by Vintage/Penguin in May. Praised for its candid and humorous take on life inside the mental health system, the book has resonated with readers and critics alike.

Dr Benji Waterhouse

Dr Benji reflects on the journey so far:"The response to my book has been very surreal. From being No.2 in The Sunday Times best-seller list to being enjoyed by national treasures like Jo Brand. But most special has been the response from patients who have said things like, ‘Dr Waterhouse, should you really be using full names, date of births and NHS numbers?’ Joking aside, it’s been incredible, and I’m looking forward to connecting with readers in person. The show will be a mix of stand-up, storytelling, and chapter readings, followed by a Q&A – probably your best chance to speak to an NHS psychiatrist without the 12-month waiting list."

With tales ranging from the humorous to the heartfelt, Dr Benji will share stories of unusual cases, including a bride in search of Harry Styles and a truck driver with an unconventional cure for coronavirus. Alongside the laughs, there’s a deeper look at the challenges facing the NHS and mental health care in the UK, raising important questions about stigma, treatment, and support.

Dr Benji Waterhouse takes to the stage at the Queen’s Hall on Friday, 16th May.