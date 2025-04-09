Dogs ‘lead’ recruitment drive for Hadrian’s Wall volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hadrian’s Wall Country Partnership has joined together with the National Trust to welcome prospective volunteers – including those with four legged friends – to its recruitment open day, as it supports the maintenance of the UNESCO world heritage site ahead of people returning to the trails this month.

Through its joint work with partners such as the National Trust, the Hadrian’s Wall Country Partnership looks after and promotes the iconic visitor destination. As part of this activity, the National Trust hosted a drop-in day at its Housesteads Visitor Centre on Tuesday (8 April) – giving members of the public the chance to meet with current volunteers, find out about the rich history of the site, and learn more about the volunteer opportunities available.

There are several roles that the National Trust is looking to fill, including visitor welcome team, Dog Rangers, and monitories of archaeology along the Wall.

Dog Rangers is one of the latest initiatives within Hadrian’s Wall Country aimed at promoting the area as a visitor destination for everyone. Currently, two dog rangers work along the Wall, offering advice on responsible dog walking to ensure the area can be enjoyed without detriment to the environment as well as offering water, poop bags and treats.

National Trust Volunteers and Dog Rangers, Tom Millmore and Mr Darcy and Charlie Wainwright and Bear at Housesteads Roman Fort in Northumberland

As well as this recruitment drive, a ‘pawprint’ rating system has been put in place – making it easier for owners to better understand how dog-friendly an area and facilities are.

Kay Owen, Visitor Operations and Experience Manager for the National Trust’s Hadrian’s Wall Country portfolio, said: “The Dog Rangers have been a wonderful addition to our volunteer team here at Hadrian’s Wall and Housesteads Fort. They welcome and engage with dog owners and other visitors and encourage responsible dog ownership across the site.

“This is especially important at this time of year with so many lambs in the fields. It’s a great role for dog owners who enjoy walking and meeting people, and we hope to recruit lots of new Dog Rangers this year.”

Lady Jane Gibson OBE, Chair of the Hadrian’s Wall Partnership Board, said: “We’re delighted to be working alongside the National Trust on its recruitment drive for more volunteers and promoting Hadrian’s Wall as a place for everyone.

“As we prepare for another busy spring and summer as we welcome people back to the trails, we need to ensure that Hadrian’s Wall can be enjoyed responsibly and without detriment to the Wall’s inhabitants and habitats. Deploying dedicated volunteers like the Dog Rangers along Hadrian’s Wall ensures that this is possible and that it can continue to be enjoyed by everyone.”