Does Your Mother Know, Thank Abba for the Music is heading to Blyth!

By Kyle Crook
Contributor
Published 6th Sep 2024, 15:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

For one night only, Thank ABBA For The Music celebrates the global pop phenomenon's legendary 1974 Eurovision victory with their special 50th Anniversary show.

For one night only, Thank ABBA For The Music celebrates the global pop phenomenon's legendary 1974 Eurovision victory with their special 50th Anniversary show.

Featuring all of ABBA's iconic hits including Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Super Trouper, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, S.O.S., Voulez-Vous and, of course, Waterloo and many more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Complete with a dynamic cast of outstanding singers, dazzling choreography, and interactive video projection, early booking is advised for what promises to be a high-octane extravaganza for ABBA-lovers everywhere!

Thank Abba for the Musicplaceholder image
Thank Abba for the Music

Come along to The Phoenix Theatre, Blyth on Friday 13th September for an evening of Smash Hit Abba Magic. Tickets are available online at www.thephoenixtheatre.org.uk or by calling the box office on 01670 367 228

Related topics:BlythABBAWaterloo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice