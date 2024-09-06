Does Your Mother Know, Thank Abba for the Music is heading to Blyth!
For one night only, Thank ABBA For The Music celebrates the global pop phenomenon's legendary 1974 Eurovision victory with their special 50th Anniversary show.
Featuring all of ABBA's iconic hits including Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Super Trouper, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, S.O.S., Voulez-Vous and, of course, Waterloo and many more.
Complete with a dynamic cast of outstanding singers, dazzling choreography, and interactive video projection, early booking is advised for what promises to be a high-octane extravaganza for ABBA-lovers everywhere!
Come along to The Phoenix Theatre, Blyth on Friday 13th September for an evening of Smash Hit Abba Magic. Tickets are available online at www.thephoenixtheatre.org.uk or by calling the box office on 01670 367 228
