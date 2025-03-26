Dive into Easter Fun at Manor Walks with the Giant Ball Pit Eggstravaganza

By Victoria Malloy
Contributor
Published 26th Mar 2025, 10:47 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 10:52 BST

This Easter, Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure is bringing the ultimate family experience to life with its Giant Ball Pit Eggstravaganza, a thrilling event designed for all ages.

From Saturday 12th to Friday 18th April, shoppers are invited to jump into a sea of colourful balls for 10 minutes of pure fun, making unforgettable memories along the way. No need to book, just turn up and join the excitement.

Nick Lambert, Centre Manager at Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure, said, "We’re so excited to welcome shoppers for a fantastic Easter celebration. With free activities, amazing prizes from our retailers, and fun for the whole family, this event is set to be a huge hit. After all the excitement, visitors can relax and enjoy a meal or treat at one of our many cafés and restaurants."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adding to the excitement, Saturday 12th April will feature the Golden Ball Challenge. Lucky participants who find the golden ball within two minutes will win a delicious Easter egg and be entered into a prize draw to win a fantastic family day out at Manor Walks, courtesy of Vue Cinema, Subway, and The Works.

For more information on centre news and events, follow Manor Walks on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok or visit the website www.manorwalks.co.uk

