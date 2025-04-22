Discover your peaceful escape at Scampston Park Lodges Open Day

By Katie Spaven
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:39 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 13:44 BST
Scampston Park Lodges is excited to welcome visitors to its upcoming Open Day on Thursday, May 8, offering a unique opportunity to explore this truly beautiful and tranquil setting nestled within the heart of the North Yorkshire countryside.

Set within the beautiful Scampston Hall Estate, Scampston Park Lodges is more than just a holiday destination – it’s an investment in your lifestyle. With beautiful bespoke lodges and stunning surroundings, it’s the perfect place to unwind, reconnect with nature, and enjoy life at a gentler pace. Based in a fantastic location, in close proximity to York, the Yorkshire Heritage Coastline, the North York Moors and the Yorkshire Wolds.

What sets Scampston Park Lodges apart is its focus on peace, privacy, and community. With a no sub-letting policy, this is a place for genuine retreat – not transient tourism. It’s ideal for those seeking a private, serene escape.

During the one-off Open Day, guests can enjoy guided tours of the lodges and grounds, meet the small friendly team, and have any and all questions answered. To make the experience even more welcoming, complimentary refreshments will be available for all visitors.

Whether you’re considering lodge ownership or simply curious to see what’s on offer, this is the perfect time to experience the atmosphere of Scampston for yourself.

Date and Time: Thursday 8th May 10am – 6pm

Location: Scampston Park Lodges, Mill Lane, Wintringham, YO17 8HL

What3words: gaps.differ.sandpaper

For more information, visit: www.scampstonlodges.co.uk

