Discover your peaceful escape at Scampston Park Lodges Open Day

Set within the beautiful Scampston Hall Estate, Scampston Park Lodges is more than just a holiday destination – it’s an investment in your lifestyle. With beautiful bespoke lodges and stunning surroundings, it’s the perfect place to unwind, reconnect with nature, and enjoy life at a gentler pace. Based in a fantastic location, in close proximity to York, the Yorkshire Heritage Coastline, the North York Moors and the Yorkshire Wolds.

What sets Scampston Park Lodges apart is its focus on peace, privacy, and community. With a no sub-letting policy, this is a place for genuine retreat – not transient tourism. It’s ideal for those seeking a private, serene escape.

During the one-off Open Day, guests can enjoy guided tours of the lodges and grounds, meet the small friendly team, and have any and all questions answered. To make the experience even more welcoming, complimentary refreshments will be available for all visitors.

Whether you’re considering lodge ownership or simply curious to see what’s on offer, this is the perfect time to experience the atmosphere of Scampston for yourself.

Date and Time: Thursday 8th May 10am – 6pm

Location: Scampston Park Lodges, Mill Lane, Wintringham, YO17 8HL

What3words: gaps.differ.sandpaper