Destination: Live to play Queen's Hall, Hexham

Destination: Bowie returns to Hexham by popular demand on Saturday, September 13

North-east based, professional live band Destination: Live, will be bringing one of their highly acclaimed live shows to Hexham next month.

The twelve-piece will perform their Destination: Bowie show at Queen’s Hall in Hexham on Saturday, September 13.

The live performance showcases Bowie’s stunning back catalogue of songs from Space Oddity to Blackstar, bringing together top professional musicians from across the region.

Destination: Bowie celebrates one of the most influential and culturally important artists of the 20th and 21st centuries. Bowie’s music will take centre stage in this musical celebration, with no gimmicks, impressions or costumes in sight!

Lead vocalist, Ross Kerr, said: “We’re very excited to bring our Bowie show back to Queen’s Hall by popular demand! Bowie was such an iconic artist with so many songs that people love. We’re all about the music so there’ll be a few surprises along the way. It’s shaping up to be a very special evening.”

Tickets are on sale now, priced from £18, and are available to buy from Queen’s Hall’s Box Office (01434 652477) or online: queenshall.co.uk.