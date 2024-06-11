Deserts and deluge at Pease Bay and Cove

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Led by local expert Dr Ian Kille, Northumbrian Earth is running a geo-diversity walk at Pease Bay and Cove. The walk is on Thursday 27th June starting at 2:00 pm and finishing at about 5:00pm.

Led by local expert Dr Ian Kille, Northumbrian Earth is running a geo-diversity walk at Pease Bay and Cove. The walk is on Thursday 27th June starting at 2:00 pm and finishing at about 5:00pm. The walk will be approximately 5 km long and will involve some scrambling across rocks on the foreshore. Strong boots are recommended and some may find walking poles helpful. Booking is essential for all walks. To book a place email Ian at [email protected]. For full details of this walk and others go to the Northumbrian Earth website www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/geo-walks.

This walk provides the first of this year's opportunities to explore the beautiful Berwickshire coastline. Towards the end of the Devonian period over 360 million years ago the global climate was hot, with no ice-caps at either the north or south poles. This was about to change. The walk from Pease Bay to Cove Harbour follows the transition from late Devonian red sandstones to the more muted colours of the early Carboniferous Period. Within these rocks the evidence can be found for a major change in global climate which makes for a fascinating range of varied and sometimes epic sedimentary rocks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...