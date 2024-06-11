Deserts and deluge at Pease Bay and Cove
and live on Freeview channel 276
Led by local expert Dr Ian Kille, Northumbrian Earth is running a geo-diversity walk at Pease Bay and Cove. The walk is on Thursday 27th June starting at 2:00 pm and finishing at about 5:00pm. The walk will be approximately 5 km long and will involve some scrambling across rocks on the foreshore. Strong boots are recommended and some may find walking poles helpful. Booking is essential for all walks. To book a place email Ian at [email protected]. For full details of this walk and others go to the Northumbrian Earth website www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/geo-walks.
This walk provides the first of this year's opportunities to explore the beautiful Berwickshire coastline. Towards the end of the Devonian period over 360 million years ago the global climate was hot, with no ice-caps at either the north or south poles. This was about to change. The walk from Pease Bay to Cove Harbour follows the transition from late Devonian red sandstones to the more muted colours of the early Carboniferous Period. Within these rocks the evidence can be found for a major change in global climate which makes for a fascinating range of varied and sometimes epic sedimentary rocks.
It also happens to be a great walk including two contrasting locations, the open expanse of the beach of Pease Bay and the enclosed and hidden beauty of Cove Harbour.