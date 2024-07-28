Date set for Berwickshire's Largest Car Boot Sale.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a record breaking 2023 the 1st of September sees the return of Foulden's Annual Car Boot Sale.

Drawing in 134 sellers from 28 different postcode areas, Foulden car boot sale is one of the largest in the area.

The village of Foulden lies in beautiful East Berwickshire only 5 miles from the seaside town of Berwick-Upon-Tweed.

With sellers setting up from 9am hailing from Foulden to Consett - 91 miles away! 58% of sellers in 2023 stated that they had previously sold at this car boot sale. Some stating “about 20 years ago”. This statement is far from false as this year marks the 30th annual car boot sale.

Foulden car boot sale 2023

A committee consisting of Community councillors and dedicated volunteers make sure the day runs smoothly. The playing field has a playpark, ideal for families and toilets that are expertly and regularly cleaned. Parking, including disabled parking, is plentiful - whilst free buckets for donations are present as the community raises funds for local defibrillators.

The event comes with caterers (so we do not allow further caterers in) in the form of local resident Kim providing warm drinks and home bakes, monies raised go back into the community. A yearly tradition at this event is the well known Forte Bros ice cream and catering van. They come armed with ice cream, good food and sunshine!

New for 2023 saw the first local makers market. A way to celebrate and showcase our local talents, residents from Foulden, Mordington and Lamberton are invited to showcase their makes for buyers to purchase.

Not a day to be missed so get the date in the diary.

Community Councillor Tom getting the playing field ready.

Sunday 1st of September 2024.

Sellers from 9am, buyers from 10.30am.

£10 for a car, £15 for a small van / car+trailer, £20 for a large van.