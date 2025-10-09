Dance City hosts Inspire festival to celebrate dance for over-55s

Members of Dance City's Boundless company perform

Dance City is inviting people across the North East and Northumberland to discover the joy of movement at Inspire 2025 – a one-day festival designed to encourage more over-55s to experience the health, social and creative benefits of dance.

Taking place on Sunday 19 October at Dance City in Newcastle, Inspire offers a vibrant mix of 30-minute taster workshops, film screenings and social sessions showcasing Dance City’s thriving 55+ programme. From Latin and ballroom to musical theatre, contemporary and mindfulness-based movement, the festival is open to all abilities

“Dance really is for every stage of life,” said Anand Bhatt, Dance City Artistic Director and CEO. “It’s proven to support balance, memory and overall wellbeing, and our 55+ programme is proof of that – it’s about joy, health and friendship, as much as movement. Inspire is the perfect opportunity to give it a go and feel the benefits for yourself.”

Members of Boundless – Dance City’s over-55s performance company – are a testament to the impact dance can have later in life. Joan Watson, 61, who has performed at the Queen’s Hall in Hexham, Durham Fringe and on Dance City’s main stage – as well as with other 55+ groups including Ballet and Show Tap – said being part of Dance City has been a lifeline following the loss of her husband. “Dance gives me purpose, opportunities and people who lift me up,” she said. “It’s not just about dancing — it’s about belonging.”

Dance City over-55 dancers aim to inspire

Boundless member Viv Todd, 70, rediscovered her love of dance when she moved back to the North East four years ago. “Hand on heart, it’s been life-changing,” she said. “Dance has helped me regain strength and confidence — and brought back joy in movement I thought I’d lost.”

Dance City runs an extensive programme of classes specially designed for the mature body, both at its Newcastle studios and through its popular Hexham Hub at Queen’s Hall Arts Centre. Weekly sessions range from ballet and tap to tai chi, FitSteps and contemporary dance, helping older adults stay active, confident and connected.

The Inspire 2025 festival will run from 10.15am–5pm on Sunday 19 October at Dance City, on Temple Street. Attendees can book individual 30-minute taster sessions for £6 and 1-hour tasters for £10. Guests receive a £10 discount if all taster sessions are booked.

More information and tickets are available on the Dance City website: https://www.dancecity.co.uk/classes-workshops/