Cresswell and Lynemouth: what has geology ever done for us?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It is hard to believe now, but the glorious sandy beach of Druridge Bay and south to Cresswell have been industrial scale centres for the extraction of coal and stone. Further south at Lynemouth the evidence of deep mining and its consequences are more in evidence and work to clean up some of the waste left behind is just starting. But where did this coal come from? What was it like when these coal swamps were growing such a profusion of plant life? The rocks on the shoreline between Cresswell and Lynemouth layout a sequence of fascinating rocks which allow us an insight into this steamy, tropical past. With plant fragments, whole tree stumps and beautiful sedimentary structures telling of the rivers that fed these swamps this is an exciting place to explore.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.