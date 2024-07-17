Cresswell and Lynemouth: what has geology ever done for us?

Lynemouth used to be one of the largest collieries in the UK. On Wednesday morning 23rd July, local expert Dr Ian Kille of Northumbrian Earth will lead a walk to explore the rocks exposed nearby at Cresswell where you can find out about where Lynemouth's wealth came from. The walk will be approximately 4 km and will involve some scrambling across rocks on the foreshore. Strong boots are recommended and some may find walking poles helpful.

It is hard to believe now, but the glorious sandy beach of Druridge Bay and south to Cresswell have been industrial scale centres for the extraction of coal and stone. Further south at Lynemouth the evidence of deep mining and its consequences are more in evidence and work to clean up some of the waste left behind is just starting. But where did this coal come from? What was it like when these coal swamps were growing such a profusion of plant life? The rocks on the shoreline between Cresswell and Lynemouth layout a sequence of fascinating rocks which allow us an insight into this steamy, tropical past. With plant fragments, whole tree stumps and beautiful sedimentary structures telling of the rivers that fed these swamps this is an exciting place to explore.