Create your own Easter flower arrangement at Age UK Northumberland’s workshop

Age UK Northumberland are holding an Easter flower arrangement workshop on Thursday 21st March, 2024, 12.00pm – 3.00pm, at Age UK Northumberland, The Round House, Lintonville Parkway, Ashington, NE63 9JZ.

The flower arrangement workshop is priced at £30 per person, this includes your own hand crafted beautiful flower arrangement and buffet with refreshments.

No previous experience of flower arranging is required as a local professional florist will be on hand guiding you in creating your own bespoke floral arrangement, a perfect addition to your home in time for the Easter celebrations!

Create your own beautiful arrangement

Anyone is welcome to come along, but booking is essential. To book your place, please contact [email protected], or call us on 01670 784 800. At the time of booking please state any dietary requirements.

Age UK Northumberland is a local independent charity working in the community to support older people, their families and carers. We want everyone to be able to love later life. Age UK Northumberland provide services for older adults throughout Northumberland. The central service at the charity is free information, advice and advocacy; other services are designed to meet local needs and currently include: day care, personal care, exercise and falls prevention classes, befriending, lunch clubs and day centres.