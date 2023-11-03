Cragside House near Rothbury to close over winter to allow National Trust to complete £650,000 electrics project
The investment will see electrical and fire protection upgrades take place, ensuring the property remains safe for future visitors.
The Cragside estate’s historic powerhouse and the Gorge, an outdoor water feature on the estate, have been closed in recent weeks due to flood damage caused by Storm Babet.
Other areas of the estate, near Rothbury, will remain accessible over winter until the house reopens in the spring once works are completed.
A spokesperson for the National Trust said: “We are embarking on a major project to future-proof Cragside House this winter.
“The house will be closed from Monday 6 November until spring 2024. This essential work will help to protect the House, ensuring it can be enjoyed by many more generations for years to come.
“The grounds, gardens, and Carriage Drive will remain open while works at the House take place.
“We would like to say a huge thank you to every member and visitor that has joined us at Cragside.
“As a charity, your support has meant that we can continue to care for this much-loved property so it is standing for another 160 years.”
Cragside was the country home of Victorian industrialist and inventor Lord Armstrong, and was revolutionary in its use of hydropower for electric lighting and hydraulic machinery used on the estate.
Elements of the estate’s landscape were deliberately sculpted by the Armstrong family in a similar fashion to Jesmond Dene in Newcastle, which they were also responsible for.