From August through to October, these local events will offer everything from sheepdog trials, livestock competitions, and vintage tractors to craft tents and horticultural displays.
Below is your complete guide to Northumberland's summer country shows in 2025.
1. Powburn Show
As the first in the North Northumberland calendar, the popular Powburn Show will take place on Saturday, August 2. Photo: Len Smith Photography
2. Glanton Show
Glanton Show will take place on Saturday, August 9. This year is a special one as Glanton celebrates its 100th anniversary. Photo: Len Smith Photography
3. Warkworth Show
Taking place on Saturday 16 at the iconic Warkworth Castle grounds, Warkworth Show celebrates their 153th event. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Glendale Show
As one of the biggest shows in the county, Glendale Show will take place on bank-holiday Monday, August 25 at Wooler Showfield. Photo: Darren Chapman
