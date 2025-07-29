Country show calendar: A guide to Northumberland’s 2025 summer events

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 29th Jul 2025, 10:27 BST
During summer Northumberland comes alive with a proud tradition of country shows – rooted in agriculture, rural life, and community.

From August through to October, these local events will offer everything from sheepdog trials, livestock competitions, and vintage tractors to craft tents and horticultural displays.

Below is your complete guide to Northumberland's summer country shows in 2025.

1. Powburn Show

As the first in the North Northumberland calendar, the popular Powburn Show will take place on Saturday, August 2. Photo: Len Smith Photography

2. Glanton Show

Glanton Show will take place on Saturday, August 9. This year is a special one as Glanton celebrates its 100th anniversary. Photo: Len Smith Photography

3. Warkworth Show

Taking place on Saturday 16 at the iconic Warkworth Castle grounds, Warkworth Show celebrates their 153th event. Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Glendale Show

As one of the biggest shows in the county, Glendale Show will take place on bank-holiday Monday, August 25 at Wooler Showfield. Photo: Darren Chapman

