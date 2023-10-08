News you can trust since 1854
Country music charity night to be held in Powburn to raise money for The Alzheimer’s Society

A country music charity night will be held to raise money for The Alzheimer’s Society.
By Karen BartlettContributor
Published 8th Oct 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 12:19 BST
Paul James, better known as PJ – country music artist, DJ and line dance instructor – will be at the Breamish Hall in Powburn on Saturday, November 4.Doors open 7.15pm. Pooled supper, bring your own drinks.

Tickets £6 please ring 07484 104111

