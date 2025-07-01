Cosmic Frequencies Festival 2025 beams into Hexham
Conceived by interstellar funk messengers S.K.X Funkanauts and fellow travellers on their mission this brand-new festival is a lovingly crafted fusion of live music, cosmic science, retro-futurism, and a healthy dose of curiosity. Over three days, venues across Hexham will be transformed into launchpads for ideas, grooves, and extra-terrestrial encounters.
Expect immersive live sets, expert talks on UFOs and space science, interactive sessions, cinematic wonder, and craft ale brewed to a beat from beyond the stars.
PROGRAMME HIGHLIGHTS
Friday 8 August | 19:30–23:00 | The Tannery, Hexham
‘The Frontal Lobe’ – Space Bar Takeover + Pub Quiz + DJs
The Tannery becomes The Frontal Lobe, the galactic dive bar from the pages of the upcoming sci-fi novel The Voyagers from Dynatron. Don your best space suit (or tinfoil hat) for:
- Sci-fi trivia showdown for all knowledge levels
- Cosmic cosplay prizes
- Deep space DJ sets
- Signature cocktails: The Black Hole, A Collider, A Singularity
- Exclusive brews: Funkanaut Fuel & Frontal Lobe Ale
Saturday 9 August | 14:00–15:30 | Queen’s Hall, Hexham
Special Effects & Sci-Fi Wonders
Explore how science fiction becomes visual magic in this family-friendly event featuring:
- Neil Cole, Allendale Sci-Fi Museum, with real props & artefacts
- Dr Bill Garrett, ex-BBC, on the genius of classic visual FX from Doctor Who to Torchwood
Saturday 9 August | 19:00–22:30 | Forum Cinema, Hexham
COSMIC FREQUENCIES: THE MAIN EVENT
A space-meets-sound spectacular, in partnership with Kielder Observatory. Featuring:
- Live cosmic funk from S.K.X Funkanauts
- Talks from:
- Dan Pye, Kielder Observatory – The Science of the Cosmos
- Ryan Sprague, Somewhere in the Skies – UAPs & UFO encounters
- Steve Crabtree, Emmy-nominated producer – Sci-Fi vs Sci-Fact
- Dr Beatriz Villarroel, SETI scientist – The Search for Alien Civilizations
- A stunning finale with sound, story, and visuals
- Optional post-show VIP meet & greet with speakers (10:15–10:45 PM)
Sunday 10 August | 16:30 | Forum Cinema, Hexham
Closing Screening: Close Encounters of the Third Kind
A perfect Sunday family finale. See Spielberg’s classic on the big screen—where it belongs.
This first-ever Cosmic Frequencies Festival is a celebration of imagination, curiosity, and the mysterious hum of the universe. Rooted in science, elevated by sound, and orbiting around community—this is a festival for dreamers, thinkers, and sonic explorers alike.
www.cosmicfrequencies.org