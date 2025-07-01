Cosmic Frequencies Festival 2025 beams into Hexham

Calling all Earthlings, Astro-nerds, sci-fi dreamers, and music-loving voyagers! The very first edition of Cosmic Frequencies Festival launches this August in Hexham, the historic market town that just so happens to sit on the edge of Europe’s largest area of protected night sky—Northumberland’s Dark Sky Park. Bringing a weekend of Sonic Curiosity, an intersection of art, science, and cosmic curiosity, bringing together music, science communicators, and stargazing communities from Friday 8 – Sunday 10 August 2025

Conceived by interstellar funk messengers S.K.X Funkanauts and fellow travellers on their mission this brand-new festival is a lovingly crafted fusion of live music, cosmic science, retro-futurism, and a healthy dose of curiosity. Over three days, venues across Hexham will be transformed into launchpads for ideas, grooves, and extra-terrestrial encounters.

Expect immersive live sets, expert talks on UFOs and space science, interactive sessions, cinematic wonder, and craft ale brewed to a beat from beyond the stars.

PROGRAMME HIGHLIGHTS

Cosmic Frequencies poster

Friday 8 August | 19:30–23:00 | The Tannery, Hexham

‘The Frontal Lobe’ – Space Bar Takeover + Pub Quiz + DJs

The Tannery becomes The Frontal Lobe, the galactic dive bar from the pages of the upcoming sci-fi novel The Voyagers from Dynatron. Don your best space suit (or tinfoil hat) for:

Sci-fi trivia showdown for all knowledge levels

Cosmic cosplay prizes

Deep space DJ sets

Signature cocktails: The Black Hole, A Collider, A Singularity

Exclusive brews: Funkanaut Fuel & Frontal Lobe Ale

Cosmic Frequencies programme.

Saturday 9 August | 14:00–15:30 | Queen’s Hall, Hexham

Special Effects & Sci-Fi Wonders

Explore how science fiction becomes visual magic in this family-friendly event featuring:

Neil Cole , Allendale Sci-Fi Museum, with real props & artefacts

, Allendale Sci-Fi Museum, with real props & artefacts Dr Bill Garrett, ex-BBC, on the genius of classic visual FX from Doctor Who to Torchwood

Saturday 9 August | 19:00–22:30 | Forum Cinema, Hexham

COSMIC FREQUENCIES: THE MAIN EVENT

A space-meets-sound spectacular, in partnership with Kielder Observatory. Featuring:

Live cosmic funk from S.K.X Funkanauts

Talks from:

Dan Pye , Kielder Observatory – The Science of the Cosmos

, Kielder Observatory – The Science of the Cosmos Ryan Sprague , Somewhere in the Skies – UAPs & UFO encounters

, Somewhere in the Skies – UAPs & UFO encounters Steve Crabtree , Emmy-nominated producer – Sci-Fi vs Sci-Fact

, Emmy-nominated producer – Sci-Fi vs Sci-Fact Dr Beatriz Villarroel , SETI scientist – The Search for Alien Civilizations

, SETI scientist – The Search for Alien Civilizations A stunning finale with sound, story, and visuals

Optional post-show VIP meet & greet with speakers (10:15–10:45 PM)

Sunday 10 August | 16:30 | Forum Cinema, Hexham

Closing Screening: Close Encounters of the Third Kind

A perfect Sunday family finale. See Spielberg’s classic on the big screen—where it belongs.

This first-ever Cosmic Frequencies Festival is a celebration of imagination, curiosity, and the mysterious hum of the universe. Rooted in science, elevated by sound, and orbiting around community—this is a festival for dreamers, thinkers, and sonic explorers alike.

www.cosmicfrequencies.org