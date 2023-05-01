News you can trust since 1854
Coronation-themed scones on sale at Hauxley cafe

Staff at Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre and Northumberlandia Visitor centre are going scone crazy in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III.

By Fiona DrydenContributor
Published 1st May 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 13:45 BST
Morpeth resident Kelvin O'Hair tests out the Coronation Scone at the Hauxley Lookout Cafe.Morpeth resident Kelvin O'Hair tests out the Coronation Scone at the Hauxley Lookout Cafe.
Morpeth resident Kelvin O'Hair tests out the Coronation Scone at the Hauxley Lookout Cafe.

For a limited time only, the Hauxley Lookout Café and café at Northumberlandia will be selling their very own red, white and blue Coronation Scone featuring raspberries, blueberries and white chocolate.

For anybody purchasing the patriotic delight there will be a free coffee or tea to add to the culinary experience and who knows.

Coronation scone at the Hauxley Lookout Cafe.Coronation scone at the Hauxley Lookout Cafe.
Coronation scone at the Hauxley Lookout Cafe.
