Conservation charity getting wild and festive this November

Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre will be hosting its annual festive fair on Saturday 24 November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 10am and 4pm, visitors to the Druridge Bay site will be able to enjoy the popular and uniquely special, seasonal shopping experience in the company of the reserve’s wonderful wildlife.

In addition to calendars and wildlife themed gifts, there will be the opportunity to try out Christmas crafting and a range of binoculars and telescopes with In Focus Optics UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also joining the team on the day will be Mike Fielding wildlife artist and author who recently donated £1,000 to the Wildlife Discovery Centre from the sale of his books, and the Hauxley Crafting Together Group who, over the past eighteen months have raised over £2,000 from the sale of seasonal knitted items, the proceed from which will go towards the creation of a community notice board for the site.