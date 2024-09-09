Comedy legend Mark Thomas brings new show to the Alnwick Playhouse!
Mark’s now famous mix of standup, theatre, journalism and the odd bout of performance art has made him one of our oldest surviving alternative comics.
Often referred to as the ‘godfather of political comedy’ (amidst many other things), Mark has been performing comedy for nearly 40 years.
In his time, he has won eight awards for performing, three for human rights work… and one he invented for himself.
He has made six series of the Mark Thomas Comedy Product and three Dispatches for Channel 4, made five series of the Manifesto for Radio 4, written five books and four playscripts and curated and authored two art exhibitions with artist Tracey Moberly.
Mark Thomas: Gaffa Tapes is at the Alnwick Playhouse, January 31, 2025, 8pm. For tickets, please visit https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/event/mark-thomas-gaffa-tapes/
