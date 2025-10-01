Colourful art set to brighten autumn days

It is widely accepted that having a bit of colour in your life can lift the mood - a belief shared by local arts' event organiser The Tin Shed which is popping up with its annual autumn fair at Whalton Village Hall this Sunday, October 5.

This is The Tin Shed's fourth year at Whalton - one of Northumberland's most beautiful villages, lying just a short distance from Morpeth. Every year the Northumberland-based arts' organisation brings along a talented line up of local artists and makers, often a few new faces amongst them, so always new work to see.

Making their debut at Whalton on Sunday are artists Linda Scott-Robinson, Fliss Elsom-Cook, weaver Janis Embleton and woodturner David Metcalfe.

The Tin Shed, which is run by former ITV news reporter Lesley McNish, aims to support local artists and makers, who are all small independent businesses, by helping them to reach a wider audience, to showcase and sell their work. No commission is taken, so all income from sales goes directly to the artists.

Among this year's colourful creatives is local artist Annie Kennerley, who will be staging free painting demonstrations during the day, as well as showing her latest work.

As well as original paintings, there will be a range or prints and cards. Other exhibits include ceramics, jewellery, textiles, glass, and more - something for most tastes and budgets and definitely something to brighten the days ahead.

Find out more about the event and see all the artists and makers taking part at www.thetinshed.co.uk/events/whalton-art-fairs

Whalton Arts' Fair takes place at Whalton Village Hall, which is on the main road through Whalton (opposite side to pub and along a bit), on Sunday October 5, 10.30am till 4pm. Free entry. There will also be delicious cakes, bakes, teas and coffees served in the front room by local charity PAWS, which provides pre and after school care for local children.

