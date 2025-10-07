Club 30-80 – now in our 10th year!

Club 30-80 is a dance night for the over 30s run by Roger and Rosie in Newcastle. The night is centred round requests for songs from anyone who comes along. This means the playlist isn’t dominated by one particular genre of music – it’s pretty much anything from Bill Haley to Baccara, The Buzzcocks to Beyoncé.

We started in June 2016 and rolled from a gym/dance studio in Ouseburn, to the early Prohibition Cabaret Bar under the railway arches in Gateshead (which had heating…). Later we followed the Prohibition to the site of the former Jazz Café in Pink Lane; now that the Prohibition has sadly gone, we are heading to Summerhill Square Bowling Club as our next new venue.

In (nearly) 10 years of showing up and getting down we have gathered a faithful core of lovely people who have become friends. The evening starts at 7pm and regulars tend to come early to get a table, have a chat and prepare for the dance floor, writing requests on post-it notes and passing them to Roger, our #nonjudgementaldj. As well as regulars we see lots of new people; some come across our listing in The Crack Magazine and are just in town for the weekend. Everyone is welcome and the vibe is very friendly. It’s a safe place for women on their own, or anyone who wants a boogie without any hassle.

During the COVID lockdowns Roger continued to run fortnightly kitchen discos, broadcasting online at club30to80.ismyradio.com. Most of us kept our cameras on and added our own lighting effects as we danced around our living rooms/kitchens! When we were allowed back in a room together the atmosphere was one of pure joy. Some people had only seen each other online and now could actually chat and boogie IRL! It was bliss and we are still amazed by the emotions dancing together produces. There tends to be a point in the evening when the floor is crowded and a tune comes on that everyone sings along to. Arms go up and there are smiles everywhere. As Roger says, ‘When you talk to people about the idea of Club 30-80, they immediately come up with tunes that you just “have to play”, it’s infectious!’.

People dancing at Club 30-80

Dancing is widely recognised as a really important health activity as we age; at Club 30-80 we know it’s also a fantastic way to feel connected to other people and have a good time. It’s about community, fun and feeling fabulous! There are now lots of ‘day discos’ and evening events that play music from the 60s to the 00s, but we like to think we’re one of the originals. We’re not corporate, we’re DIY, we’re local, and we have a lot of heart.