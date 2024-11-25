Christmas Elves to surprise shoppers with gift vouchers and festive fun this Sunday at Eldon Square

This Sunday, December 1, Eldon Square, the shopping and dining destination, will be wrapping up Christmas spirit for its shoppers in a major way!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set on a merry mission, festive elves will be dashing and prancing round the centre, spreading Christmas joy and surprising shoppers with gift vouchers worth up to the value of £50 - perfect for those seeking a little more sparkle to their holiday season.

Head down to Eldon Square to be in with the chance of having an elf-stravagantic surprise from one of Eldon Square’s friendly Christmas elves. Simply show them a receipt of purchase at an Eldon Square store and cross your fingers for an extra Christmas gift!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia Telfer, Marketing Manager at Eldon Square, commented: “It’s time to spread some Christmas joy at Eldon Square! We can’t wait for our Christmas elves to be running round the centre and surprising our shoppers with gift vouchers. Whether you choose to spend them on your Christmas shopping or give them to a loved one, we hope it brings a smile to our visitors faces!”

Alongside the surprise gift vouchers, Eldon Square is also hosting its Elf School and Elf Fun Run – offering families and friends heartwarming opportunities to celebrate the festive season.