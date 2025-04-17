CEO Sleepout returns to Alnwick to raise funds to help the homeless

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity will stage a major annual fundraiser in Northumberland amid a warning that thousands across the region are on the cusp of being made homeless.

The charity, CEO Sleepout, will hold its annual Alnwick event on Thursday, 15 May at Lilidorei.

Launched 11 years ago in Teesside, CEO Sleepout has since raised around £5m for approximately 200 causes across Britain helping those at risk – or who have been made – homeless.

And with a looming recession coupled with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis the charity’s CEO fears many families “don’t know just how close they are” to the brink.

Bianca Robinson, CEO of CEO Sleepout

“Recent research revealed that 52 per cent of Brits have £1,000 or less in savings, and across Northumberland, many are in grave danger of losing their homes.

“And the ongoing economic turmoil means that these are often people and families for whom the notion of being made homeless would have once seemed inconceivable.

“Yet they are just a slice of bad luck away from having to face that prospect, and that’s why this event is more vital than ever.”

One local organisation that knows full well just how close many in Northumberland are to the edge is the armed forces charity, Walking with the Wounded.

CEO Sleepout Alnwick will be staged at Lilidorei

Launched to support injured military personnel in their transition back to civilian life, it helps many avoid falling into homelessness by providing almost every aspect of help – from support in finding work and housing to their mental and physical wellbeing.

And according to the charity’s North East regional manager Victoria Wales, people from all walks of life have turned to them for support.

“We’ve had CEOs, business owners and people who were once millionaires on the cusp of being made homeless,” said Victoria, who herself was in the Army. She believes there’s a growing lack of empathy across society.

“Once upon time you wouldn’t think twice about giving your neighbour some sugar, but we are losing that ability to notice those most in need – and the sad reality is that this could easily be you or a loved one if your circumstances suddenly changed.

“If you fall sick, or even if you suddenly face a large bill and you don’t have savings then you can very easily find yourself sinking to the bottom – and from there it is much harder to get back up. For those we help, it can be even harder because on average, it takes around nine years for them to seek the help they need.

“But charities like ours are also feeling the pinch. Funding has decreased due to the economy, but need has increased – we’ve all been hit hard and donations are in decline.”

As such, both Victoria and her colleagues will join over 50 people - including Big Brother winner Anthony Hutton - who are already signed up to raise funds at the CEO Sleepout event on behalf of Walking with the Wounded.

The event hopes to raise around £20,000 on the night.

And with every pound donated to Walking with the Wounded worth the equivalent of £13 of social impact through the charity’s employment program, every donation counts.

For Bianca, she hopes that this year the event could raise a record total. And with the event being staged inside Lilidorei, she hopes it will be as magical as ever.

“Sleeping in the cold may not seem enjoyable, but there’s a reason people return year after year,” added Bianca, who has taken part in over 100 sleepouts herself.

“The event is like nothing else and completely changes the perspective of so many people about what those who experience homelessness every day go through.

“And the more people across Northumberland’s business community who sign up, the greater the impact the event will have – and the more local lives we can help.”

For more information on the event, please visit ceosleepout.co.uk/alnwick