Celtic Music and Song in Warkworth
Craig is a fiddler from Co. Clare, immersed in Clare’s rich culture from a young age. Lachie grew up surrounded by music, particularly Folk song and Highland cèilidh traditions, furthering his craft through a BMus in Traditional Music at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS). Wallace studied traditional music at the RCS. A versatile multi-instrumentalist, seeking to refine his skills and sensitive playing style through the exploration of Irish, Scottish, Northumbrian, and other traditional folk repertoire.
Further concert details are available on the web site at www.wwmh.uk. With limited seating it’s advisable to book early, preferably by email to [email protected] . Alternatively telephone him on 01665 711388.
For those wanting to do their own thing, the hall hosts afternoon music and song sessions at 2pm on the 2nd Monday of the month. Tunes and songs (accompanied or unaccompanied) welcome. There’s no need to pre-book for these. Further details from contact above.