Celtic Music and Song in Warkworth

Saturday 9th August Warkworth Memorial Hall will be treated to an evening of Celtic Music and Song from Craig Harrison, Lachie Robinson and Wallace Calvert collectively called 'Ape House'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig is a fiddler from Co. Clare, immersed in Clare’s rich culture from a young age. Lachie grew up surrounded by music, particularly Folk song and Highland cèilidh traditions, furthering his craft through a BMus in Traditional Music at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS). Wallace studied traditional music at the RCS. A versatile multi-instrumentalist, seeking to refine his skills and sensitive playing style through the exploration of Irish, Scottish, Northumbrian, and other traditional folk repertoire.

Further concert details are available on the web site at www.wwmh.uk. With limited seating it’s advisable to book early, preferably by email to [email protected] . Alternatively telephone him on 01665 711388.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those wanting to do their own thing, the hall hosts afternoon music and song sessions at 2pm on the 2nd Monday of the month. Tunes and songs (accompanied or unaccompanied) welcome. There’s no need to pre-book for these. Further details from contact above.