Care home is proud to be pit stop for emergency services

Barchester’s Chester Court care home in Bedlington is proud to provide a much-needed pit stop for all local emergency services.

At any time of the day or night, hard-working emergency workers can call into the care home to get a hot or cold drink and a tasty bite to eat either to have at the home or to take away with them if time is tight. Everyone at Chester Court is delighted to be able to offer this service to our wonderful emergency crews to thank them for all that they do.

When crews come to Chester Court, they are always so glad of a drink and a rest if there is time so staff and residents decided to extend this offer to all emergency teams in the area and they want to spread the word that all blue light staff are always welcome to stop in for a rest and some refreshment. The home has prepared snack bags to keep on hand should a crew have no time to rest and just need to grab a bag and go.

Laura Tindle, Senior General Manager for Chester Court said: “We all know how hard our emergency services work and how much we rely on them. We wanted to say thank you for all that they do to protect and support us and this is our way of giving back. We want our local emergency services to know they are always welcome here at Chester Court.”