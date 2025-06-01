Care home invites community to open day

Meadow Park in Bedlington will be opening their doors to the local community for a day of coffee and cakes on Saturday 21st June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place between 10.00 am - 4.00 pm guests will be able to enjoy home-made cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Julie Bond, general manager at Meadow Park, said: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Meadow Park will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

Meadow Park in Bedlington will be opening their doors to the local community for a day of coffee and cakes

She added: "Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities."

Meadow Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Meadow Park provides residential and dementia care from respite care to long term stays.