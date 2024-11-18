Care home invites community to Open Day

By Jane Selkirk
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 12:26 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 15:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Woodhorn Park in Ashington is set to throw open its doors to the local community for a day of coffee and cakes on Saturday, November 30.

From 10.00 am - 4.00 pm guests will be able to enjoy home-made cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Emma Saunders, General Manager at Woodhorn Park says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Woodhorn Park will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our Open Day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting — hope to see you all there!”

WoodhornWoodhorn
Woodhorn

She added: "Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities."

Woodhorn Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Woodhorn Park provides residential and dementia care from respite care to long term stays.

Related topics:Ashington
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice