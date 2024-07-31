Can you handle the Bard?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s going to be high drama at Northumberlandia this August when The Handlebards theatre company makes a return visit.

In previous years, the bicycle-powered Shakespearean actors have cycled to the Cramlington site to perform As You Like It, Macbeth, The Tempest, Much Ado About Nothing, Twelfth Night and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

They arenow ready to dazzle the audience with a performance of A Comedy of Errors on Thursday 22nd August.

Written between 1589 and 1594, the play is one of William Shakespeare’s earliest and shortest plays. It’s a farcical comedy that revolves around the theme of mistaken identity featuring two sets of identical twins who were separated at birth and then brought back together on the same island.

The Handlebards ready to perform at Northumberlandia.

Add into that mix The Handlebards’ interesting style of music and manic costume changes and the audience will see a performance like they will never have seen before… all under the watchful eye of the Lady of the North herself.

The troupe of actors who pedal from venue to venue with the set, props and costumes on their bicycles, specialise in open-air theatre across the globe whatever the weather.

Frances Smiles, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Events Officer says: “We know that people may be staying at home again this summer to either save money or save themselves the hassle of train cancellations and flight delays, so, what better way to enjoy the summer than to splash out on an evening of outdoor theatre?

“So, bring your fizz - alcoholic or non-alcoholic, low-level table and chairs, marvel at the beautiful surroundings and enjoy a great evening of dramatic entertainment. You won’t be disappointed.”

To book a place visit www.nwt.org.uk/events

Doors open at: 6:00pm. The performance runs from 7:00pm - 9:00pm.