Call for Submissions open !

The call for submissions to the Wooler Arts 2024 Open Exhibition is out now

The call for submissions to the Wooler Arts 2024 Open Exhibition is out now! Intentions to submit need to be lodged with Wooler Arts by Friday 25th October. The exhibition will run from Friday 22nd November to Friday 20th December at Gallery@No6, High Street, Wooler.

All information can be found in the Visual Arts section of the Wooler Arts website: www.woolerarts.org.uk