BVAC Classic celebrates 60 Years of the Mustang

2024 marks 60 years of the iconic Ford Mustang and the Borders Vintage Automobile Club are celebrating this automotive birthday with a fabulous collection of Mustang’s at this year’s BVAC Classic at Thirlestane Castle on Sunday 2nd June.

Described as ‘the Best Classic Car Festival in Scotland’, the BVAC Classic Festival of Motoring is just a couple of weeks away and it’s shaping up to be bigger and better than ever. 60 Years of the Mustang will be the central theme of this year’s show, but more than 1000 vintage and classic vehicles of all shapes and sizes will be making their way to Thirlestane Castle, in Lauder.

The Mustang was introduced by Ford in 1964 as an affordable performance car for the youth market and was an instant success, selling over 22,000 cars on its first day of release! Originally renowned for their loud, powerful V8 engines and stylish looks, the Mustang has picked up starring roles in numerous movies over the years, most notably the 1968 Steve McQueen movie ‘Bullitt’, featuring what is considered to be the best ever movie car chase.

Vice Chairman of the BVAC, Chris Biggs said:

2018 Mustang GT Shadow Edition & 1967 Fastback Mustang Bullitt replica at Thirlestane Castle Lauder

“It’s no surprise that the Ford Mustang has proven to be such a ‘poster car’ for so many and we are delighted that visitors to this year’s BVAC Classic will be treated to a wonderful castle front display of Mustang’s through the years, with models on show from 1965-2018.

In addition, we are set to welcome displays from Mustang owners clubs in the main show field and continuing with the American theme, we are also featuring displays of Corvette’s and other eye-catching American muscle cars at this year’s show.

As well as this year’s central theme, there will of course be extensive displays of stunning veteran, vintage and classic cars and the show has a huge array of superb attractions to keep the whole family entertained. There’s a live rally action stage, children’s play zone and activities, BMX stunt displays, pipe band shows and an Artisan Food and Drink Village to keep visitors fuelled throughout the day!”

The BVAC Classic Festival of Motoring takes place on Sunday 2nd June at Thirlestane Castle, a magnificent 16th century castle and one of the oldest ancestral homes in Scotland, 25 miles south of Edinburgh, in Lauder in the Scottish Borders.

Described as the ‘Best Classic Car Festival in Scotland’ there will be Veteran, Vintage and Classic Cars, Motorcycles, Commercial, Agricultural, Military, Steam and American Classes on show.

Tickets can be booked online at an advanced ticket price of £12.50, available to visitors who purchase before 30th May.

Under 16’s, accompanied by an adult, can enjoy free show access and tickets will also be available to purchase on the day, for £15. Well behaved dogs will also be welcome. The show gates will open at 11am and the event will close at 5pm.

Full ticket information and purchases can be made via the BVAC website https://bvac.org.uk/bvac-classic/tickets/

