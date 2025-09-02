Businesses representing the North East at Europe’s premier emergency services event

The Emergency Service Show, Europe’s leading annual event for the blue light community, is returning to the NEC Birmingham this September for its 19th year, with businesses representing innovation in the sector for the North East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held between September 17 and 18, the event seeks to connect more than 16,000+ blue light professionals in an exhibition that showcases new technologies and provides a space to share learnings and enhance the sector.

The event is co-located with the Emergency Tech Show, the forefront of emergency services innovation, delivering real-world solutions across AI, comms, data, drones, robotics, and technologies built to boost performance, streamline operations, and support digital transformation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speedings, a premium safety equipment provider in Sunderland, was founded in 1827, nearly 200 years ago, and now stands as one of the country's oldest family manufacturing businesses.

Speedings

Being a global leader in supplying the emergency services with innovative and high quality life saving products, servicing the first responder market with cylinder covers, PPE and medic kit bags, as well as the automotive industry with equipment covers, stillage inserts and area screens.

Rob Hammal, CEO of Speedings Ltd, said: “Our mission is to consistently evolve through innovation every single day, and it is a crucial component to what we stand for as a business, and it's the soul of our company.

“The Emergency Services Show is the perfect platform for us to showcase this innovation and learn how the market is growing and changing, ensuring that the heritage of our business can continue on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Brown, Event Director & Joint Managing Director of the Emergency Services Show, added: “Each show continues to be the best and biggest show we’ve ever put on since we launched in 2006 - and we anticipate this year to be the same. I believe the show truly reflects what a fantastic sector the emergency services are and the brilliant work that they do in keeping our communities safe every day. It is truly collaboration at its best.

“From firefighters, paramedics, police officers, charities, businesses and more - whoever has a role in the emergency services, there has never been a better time to come to the show.”

Following feedback from attendees in previous years, all The Emergency Services Show scheduled sessions are now CPD qualified. Blue light sector attendees can now upskill and explore new knowledge areas all under one roof. This includes live demonstrations and simulations, panel talks, the Immersive Skills Lab, and industry leading networking opportunities to build on their knowledge and best practices of working in the blue light sector.

Another new feature for 2025 is The Community Hub, which showcases stories, talks, demonstrations and more from volunteers, charities, not-for-profit organisations and the emergency services support teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the 2024 edition of the show, more than 12,000 blue light professionals attended the NEC Birmingham, with 535 leading brands in attendance, engaging directly with the key buyers from police, fire & rescue, ambulance, search & rescue, voluntary, and support services, all seeking the latest solutions and innovations to enhance public safety and streamline emergency response.

For businesses wantingfurther information about The Emergency Services Show, or The Emergency Tech Show, and to register for a FREE ticket, click here.