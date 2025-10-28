Born in the USA comes to Queen’s Hall

Following 4 and 5-star rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe and London’s Park Theatre, Richard Vergette’s gripping solo play Born in the USA is embarking on a UK tour — stopping at Queen’s Hall in Hexham on Saturday 8 November.

A powerful, timely and deeply human story.

“Last week I saw a dead man … A man I saw die.”

Set in Michigan, Autumn 2024, Born in the USA follows Jimmy Vandenburg, a retired Ford factory worker and decorated Vietnam veteran. Alone in his garage, Jimmy services the classic American cars of his youth while wrestling with disillusionment and fractured ideals in the economic wasteland of the Rust Belt.

Richard Vergette in Born In The USA

A man once proud of his country and his service, Jimmy feels betrayed by the America he fought for. The call to “Make America Great Again” stirs something within him — but his newfound political zeal threatens to tear apart his marriage to Bernice and forces him to confront the traumas of his past.

This highly praised and emotionally charged solo play combines humour, pathos, and razor-sharp political insight. It shines a light on how disillusionment and division take root, offering a compassionate, complex portrait of one man — and a nation — in turmoil.

Critically acclaimed across the UK

“A gripping piece of theatre that should be experienced by all generations … a compelling, heart-wrenching tale.” Edinburgh Fringe Review

“An extraordinary tour de force … Emotionally charged, both uplifting and devastating in equal measure.” Reviews Hub

“The Trumpian MAGA slogan is stripped to shreds as a war veteran realises such empty phrases hide the real truth.” The List

“A highly recommended, heartfelt, insightful, timely production that resonates today.” EdinburghGuide.com

A story for our times

In an age of political polarisation, Born in the USA offers vital insight into how populist politics can seduce the marginalised and disaffected. Its themes will resonate with a wide range of audiences — from war veterans and their families to students, historians, and anyone interested in the human stories behind global events.

The play honours the courage and sacrifice of veterans everywhere, while powerfully exploring identity, loyalty, and the cost of disillusionment.

To book tickets for Born in the USA at Queen’s Hall in Hexham on Saturday 8 November at 7.30pm, visit www.queenshall.co.uk or call the Box Office team on 01434 652477.