The Border Textile Group, whose members live in Northumberland and the Scottish Borders, are holding an exhibition entitled Borders in Stitch, on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June 2024,10am-4pm.

Borders in Stitch will showcase a wide variety of textiles using many techniques, created by members during the last 3 years.

The venue is Foulden Village Hall (TD15 2GB/zones.dreamer.windpipe), located on the Duns Road (A6105). Parking is available in the village carpark opposite the hall and limited disabled parking is available outside the hall. Entrance fee for adults £3.

Light refreshments will be available and the opportunity to purchase bargains in haberdashery and fabric.