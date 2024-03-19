Borders In Stitch
The Border Textile Group, whose members live in Northumberland and the Scottish Borders, are holding an exhibition entitled Borders in Stitch, on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June 2024,10am-4pm.
Borders in Stitch will showcase a wide variety of textiles using many techniques, created by members during the last 3 years.
The venue is Foulden Village Hall (TD15 2GB/zones.dreamer.windpipe), located on the Duns Road (A6105). Parking is available in the village carpark opposite the hall and limited disabled parking is available outside the hall. Entrance fee for adults £3.
Light refreshments will be available and the opportunity to purchase bargains in haberdashery and fabric.
For more information about our group, please visit our website www.bordertextilegroup.org.uk