North Northumberland’s What a Wonderful World Festival returns for a fourth exciting year in June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival will take place in Alnwick from June 26-29, with additional events in Rothbury, Hauxley, Amble and the Hepple Estate.

Meanwhile, What a Wonderful World is supporting Berwick writer and artist, Anna Chapman Parker as part of Alnwick Storyfest on Sunday, March 2 at 12.30pm at Alnwick Playhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna will be in conversation with artist Anna Corbett as they discuss insights from her illustrated book, ‘Understorey’, a meditative journey through a year spent observing the “everyday wildness” of weeds.

Berwick writer and artist, Anna Chapman Parker. (Credit: Foldyard)

From garden verges to city streets, Anna explores how these often-overlooked plants weave resilience and beauty into our landscapes, challenging our perceptions of what’s worth noticing.

Through her detailed sketches and thoughtful prose, Anna Parker draws on art history, botany, and the changing seasons to reveal the hidden wonders of uncelebrated plants.

For tickets go to: https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/.