What a Wonderful World Festival returns to Northumberland for its fourth year
The festival will take place in Alnwick from June 26-29, with additional events in Rothbury, Hauxley, Amble and the Hepple Estate.
Meanwhile, What a Wonderful World is supporting Berwick writer and artist, Anna Chapman Parker as part of Alnwick Storyfest on Sunday, March 2 at 12.30pm at Alnwick Playhouse.
Anna will be in conversation with artist Anna Corbett as they discuss insights from her illustrated book, ‘Understorey’, a meditative journey through a year spent observing the “everyday wildness” of weeds.
From garden verges to city streets, Anna explores how these often-overlooked plants weave resilience and beauty into our landscapes, challenging our perceptions of what’s worth noticing.
Through her detailed sketches and thoughtful prose, Anna Parker draws on art history, botany, and the changing seasons to reveal the hidden wonders of uncelebrated plants.
For tickets go to: https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/.
