UK Space Agency head and acclaimed author Dan Jones publishes Northumberland-set second novel

By Andrew Coulson
Published 1st May 2025, 09:48 BST
Dan Jones, who acts as head of European Space Agency policy at the UK Space Agency, has just released medieval mystery The Green Man.

His debut novel Man O'War has won many plaudits for its pacy narrative and his latest book, which centres his latest work of fiction around a Benedictine monk, is set in Berwick.

Dan has also penned novellas and short stories including The Rings of Saturn and Arthur and The Whale.

Speaking about his second novel, he said: “Set in northern England 1367, The Green Man is a medieval mystery with a supernatural edge.

“We follow Brother Jacobus, a Benedictine monk of science and learning, who travels from France to investigate the grisly disappearance and death of a number of children. When Jacobus arrives at Berwick-upon-Tweed, he finds a place in flux, and that all is not as it seems.”

The Green Man is published by Envelope Books and available from all good bookshops and Amazon.

