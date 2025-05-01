Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dan Jones, who acts as head of European Space Agency policy at the UK Space Agency, has just released medieval mystery The Green Man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His debut novel Man O'War has won many plaudits for its pacy narrative and his latest book, which centres his latest work of fiction around a Benedictine monk, is set in Berwick.

Dan has also penned novellas and short stories including The Rings of Saturn and Arthur and The Whale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his second novel, he said: “Set in northern England 1367, The Green Man is a medieval mystery with a supernatural edge.

The Green Man is available from all good bookshops and Amazon.

“We follow Brother Jacobus, a Benedictine monk of science and learning, who travels from France to investigate the grisly disappearance and death of a number of children. When Jacobus arrives at Berwick-upon-Tweed, he finds a place in flux, and that all is not as it seems.”

The Green Man is published by Envelope Books and available from all good bookshops and Amazon.