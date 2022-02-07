TV presenter Kate Humble to give talk and demonstration at Alnwick Playhouse

The Escape to the Farm host is celebrating the release of her latest book with a talk and demonstration at Alnwick Playhouse on Tuesday, February 15 at 7.30pm.

The venue posted: “We are thrilled to welcome TV’s Kate Humble to Alnwick to talk about her gorgeous – and delicious – new book Home Cooked: Recipes from the Farm.

"There will be an opportunity to have your book signed by Kate … and there’ll be tasters too!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Humble's new book.

Kate will be in conversation with Helen Stanton from The Accidental Bookshop on Narrowgate.

It posted: “Home Cooked serves up a myriad of delicious recipes and tips on how to source and cook sustainable ingredients throughout the seasons, from mouth-watering roast hams, to the perfect honey lemon drizzle cake for your afternoon tea. ​​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​​”If you - like us - can’t wait for this event, pop down to any of our stores to get your hands on Kate’s wonderful new book out now! ​​​​​​​”

The book is a celebration of simple, seasonal home cooking full of flavour, comfort and joy.

With more than 100 recipes from Kate’s own kitchen table, this is food to share from breakfast time to your evening meal – for lazy days, busy weeknights or special gatherings, and everything in between.

Kate Humble has presented programmes such as Animal Park, Springwatch, Autumnwatch, Lambing Live and most recently the hit series Coastal Walks.