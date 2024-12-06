Mathew Walker lives in Sheffield with his wife and two children.

New author Mathew Walker has pledged to donate 10% of each sale from his debut novel to the Alan Shearer Foundation, inspired by his North Tyneside roots.

Tips on How to Lose your Spouse promises suspense, with unexpected twists and turns, after a family holiday goes wrong resulting in the protagonist’s wife going missing.

Described by the author as a dark comedy, there are no actual recommendations in this book on how to lose your partner – instead the novel takes you on a journey from Sheffield to a fictional Island called Melas, where the story takes a turn for the worst.

Mathew currently lives in Sheffield with his wife and two children but grew up in Whitley Bay. He says: “I was initially a bit nervous about releasing a book, but I love this story and I had to share it.

The new author grew up in Whitley Bay and has connections to Alnwick.

"The response has been great, no one seems to have predicted how it was going to end and they love the various twists throughout, hopefully it’ll continue to sell and word of mouth could boost its popularity.

On his decision to donate some of the earnings to charity, Mathew explained: “I’m giving 10% to The Alan Shearer foundation because they’re an amazing charity, I think it’s incredible the support and care they provide and like many other Newcastle fans, Alan Shearer is my idol.”

The Alan Shearer Foundation is a Newcastle based charity that mainly supports the Alan Shearer Centre, a facility that provides free activities, residential care, and short-break services for people with disabilities.

Mathew’s book was released on Amazon on August 30 and has received glowing reviews.