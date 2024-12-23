Tickets go on sale for Morpeth Book Festival 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A ‘Weekend of Words’ has been lined-up for Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23.
The joint festival organisers, Greater Morpeth Development Trust and the Morpeth branch of the Northumberland library service, are promising that it will be the best-yet in the event’s short history.
The list of authors signed up to appear at the festival includes crime queen Mari Hannah, legendary BBC broadcaster James Naughtie, award-winning writer and historian Alistair Moffat, Yorkshire story-teller, radio and television celebrity Gervase Phinn, former Sunderland MP and Labour Government minister Chris Mullin, High Court Judge and medieval historian Sara Cockerill, North East playwright Ed Waugh, and New York Times and Sunday Times best-selling novelist B A Paris.
Rubbing shoulders with them will be local authors Bridget Gubbins, Colin Green, Alex James, Jessica Irena Smith, David Willem and Harry Gallagher.
Festival director Frank Rescigno said: “This will be our third Morpeth Book Festival and we are delighted to say that the calibre of writers taking part is not just a reflection of the event’s growing popularity, but of the reputation we believe we are building as a small, premiere literary event in Northumberland.
“Some of the big names will be joining us for the first time and others will be making a return visit to Morpeth, hopefully because they enjoyed their first visit to us so much.”
The festival will be held in two neighbouring venues – the library within the town’s leisure centre and St George’s Church with tickets now available from ticketsource and The Chantry. A full programme is also available from Morpeth Library.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.