Thousands to browse through at the latest Morpeth Lions Club book sale
Morpeth Lions Club is holding its latest popular book sale at Morpeth Town Hall between Thursday, October 3 and Saturday, October 5.
There are 8,000 books to browse through, most of them new donations, and all money raised during the sale will go to good causes.
A Morpeth Lions spokesperson added: “Thanks to the generosity of Lucy Sage, Principal of local company SA Performing Arts Centre, who is sponsoring our book sale costs.”
