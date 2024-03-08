Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event is taking place over three days from March 22 to 24 at Gallery45 in Felton to celebrate love for literature and bring together avid readers, authors, illustrators, poets and storytellers. There will be a diverse range of activities, including author readings, book signing and craft events, perfect for attendees of all ages.

The event is supported by youngsRPS and is organised by Felton School Friends Association (FSFA), a charity set up to raise funds for Felton Primary School who are aiming to raise enough money to improve the outdoor provision of the school with the addition of a news outdoor reading area and early years play area.

Each day of the event has something for all tastes with Friday’s and Saturday’s being events aimed at adults and Sunday’s events being for children.

A variety of authors writing for people of all ages to enjoy will be attending the festival.

There will be something for everyone such as different genres like romance, fiction, poetry and crime as well as a plethora of activities for children. All of the separate events have something different to offer, including meeting and learning from guest authors, book signings, indulging on cheese and wine, cosy crafting and of course enjoying a warm drink with some sweet treats.

Tickets range from £5 to £15 for each event or alternatively a day pass can be purchased on Sunday for £20.