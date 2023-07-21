Summer Fun programme at Waterstones in Morpeth
A range of reading-related events for children are taking place at a book shop in Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth, during the summer holidays.
The Summer Fun at Waterstones programme includes Animal Storytime (July 25), Animal Treasure Hunt (July 27), Superhero Storytime (August 1 and August 3), Dinosaur Week (August 8 and August 10), Seaside Week (August 15 and August 17) and also Pirate Week (August 22 and August 24).
For more information about the events, including the timings, go to www.waterstones.com/events/search/shop/morpeth