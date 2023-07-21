News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Summer Fun programme at Waterstones in Morpeth

A range of reading-related events for children are taking place at a book shop in Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth, during the summer holidays.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 10:02 BST

The Summer Fun at Waterstones programme includes Animal Storytime (July 25), Animal Treasure Hunt (July 27), Superhero Storytime (August 1 and August 3), Dinosaur Week (August 8 and August 10), Seaside Week (August 15 and August 17) and also Pirate Week (August 22 and August 24).

For more information about the events, including the timings, go to www.waterstones.com/events/search/shop/morpeth