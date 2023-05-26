Stephanie Butland, who is originally from the town, will be talking about – and answering questions on – her latest novel Found in a Bookshop on Thursday, June 8, from 6pm.

It is a heart-warming story of a second hand bookshop in York in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. The customers really miss the pleasure of browsing their favourite shop and start to send in letters requesting book recommendations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Found in a Bookshop is described as a very personable and affecting story of people’s experiences of the pandemic, but also of the power that books can have to help in times of trouble.

Waterstones Morpeth is located at Unit 5, Sanderson Arcade.